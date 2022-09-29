Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating the shooting death of 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan.

Offices were dispatched to the 600 block of Leo Lane shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim.

The police officers located Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. 

Jordan, however, was eventually pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:30 a.m.

He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic incident occurred at the residence when a suspect displayed a weapon and shot Jordan.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving, police said.

Through the investigation, detectives located and arrested the suspect, who is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

This is the 14th murder in the City of Killeen this year.

