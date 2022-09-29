Lubbock ‘Taste the Rainbow’ defendants sentenced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison.

The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and around Lubbock, were charged in a series of three indictments with an array of federal crimes, primarily distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms, and conspiracy, in September 2021.

The final defendant, Jesse Martinez Jr., 39, was sentenced on Sept. 28 to 262 months. In plea papers, Martinez admitted that he arranged for the sale of methamphetamine to a confidential informant and directed one of his associates to deliver it.

Over the course of the investigation – which involved more than 200 personnel from nine different law enforcement agencies – officers and agents seized more than two kilogram of methamphetamine and 25 guns.

The organization was found to have distributed dozens of kilograms of methamphetamine in the Lubbock community.

Additional defendants include:

Oscar Alcala, Jr., 30, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison



Teresa Delhierro, 38, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 180 months in prison



Stephanie Shea Ortiz, 38, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 108 months in prison



Isaac Levi Hernandez, aka “Pacman,” 37, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 160 months in prison



Robert Rangel, Jr., 47, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 188 months in prison



Sergio Lopez, 41, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 175 months in prison



Symon Anthony Maldonado, 26, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months in prison



Samantha Denise Rodriguez, 38, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 214 months in prison



Michael Joseph Ybarra, 37, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 121 months in prison



Christopher Ray Lovington, 35, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 324 months in prison



Megan Francisca Gomez, 28, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 84 months in prison



Gabriel Lee Mendoza, 30, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison



Jessie Luciano Salazar, aka “Lucky,” 45, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 230 months in prison



Ruby Alexis Banuelos, 23, plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 46 months in prison



Adriana Pena, 26, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 70 months in prison



Alexandria Unique Conner, 24, plead guilty to possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 60 months in prison



Bobby Joe Garcia, aka “Ace,” 28, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 108 months in prison



Christopher Eldon Limbaugh, aka “Skittles,” 38, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison



Christopher Daniel Garcia, 39, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 121 months in prison



Bobbi Jean Hendrix, 33, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 84 months in prison



Alexandra Cruz, 25, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison



James Raul Garza, 37, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 230 months in prison



David Bustos, Jr., 40, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison



Gerald Felipe Vargas, aka “Gizmo,” 36, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 160 months in prison



Julie Ann Sifuentes, aka “Juicy,” 36, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 66 months in prison



Daniel Ramon, Jr., 41, plead guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 60 months in prison



Kelsey Marie Applegate, 28, plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 60 months in prison



Toby Mack Woods, 62, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 24 months in prison



Katie Dshawn Montez, 28, plead guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 60 months in person



Beatrice Delgado, 37, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 121 months in prison



Colten Shane White, 29, plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 33 months in prison



Madison Whitney Michaels, 23, plead guilty to misprision (concealment) of a felony and was sentenced to 15 months in prison



Mark Adam Alonzo, aka “Cinco,” 31, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 128 months in prison



Alejandro Antonio Mendez, aka “Ace,” 27, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 110 months in prison



Edilberto Reyes, aka “Pajaro” (Bird), 35, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison



Reynaldo Cruz, Jr., 50, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 240 months in prison



Yesenia Flores, 40, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months in prison



Christopher Joshua Ruiz, 39, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months in prison



