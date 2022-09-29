Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality.

Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.

The Center’s mission is to provide an option for law enforcement agencies and hospitals dealing with individuals experiencing mental health crises as in the past patients have been transported to either the emergency room or the jail.

“Those places are not intended or equipped to serve patients who are suffering with mental illness,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “Our goal is to identify those folks and connect them with the care they desperately need.”

Planning

In the beginning stages of the project, county officials considered constructing a new facility.

Now the county sees several advantages from acquitting the 17,000 square-foot facility that will require minor renovations.

“We are actually getting more space for less money,” Judge Blackburn said.

Plan to open

The Division Center is set to open September 2023 with a mental health triage area and a 16-bed crisis residential center.

Central Counties Services will be the provider of the crisis assessment and residential services at the facility

“If this is going to serve the purpose that I hope that it does,” Judge Blackburn said, “there’s going to be more than one need coming through the door, and we want to make sure that we are in the best position to adapt to those challenges once we are up and running.”

This project is a partnership between Bell County, Central Counties Services, Baylor Scott & White, and AdventHealth Central Texas.

