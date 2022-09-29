North Texas elementary student reportedly sexually assaulted by another child

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grapevine police are reminding parents to be aware of possible signs of abuse after a child at an elementary school was reportedly sexually assaulted by another student.

Police said that the assault allegedly happened at Silver Lake Elementary School. They have requested that Grapevine-Colleyville ISD limit information in order to protect the families involved and the investigation, but assured the community that they are working to get answers and get the children the support they need.

Officials with the school are also working with police to make sure their students are safe and to identify possible suspects. In cases that involve children sexually abusing other children, the abuser is often a victim of abuse themselves.

In the mean time, police are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about safety and watch for signs of possible abuse. Those include:

Sudden acting out

Extreme mood changes

Withdrawal or depression

Inappropriate behavior or knowledge of sex

Poor self-esteem and social problems

Discomfort with physical contact or closeness

Sudden difficulties at school

More information about spotting abuse is available online.

Anyone who believes their child may be a victim of abuse should call Grapevine police immediately at (817) 410-8127 or call 911.

Additionally, the department’s Victim Services Advocate is available for anyone in the community looking for support for themselves or a family member. They can be reached at (817) 410-3491 or via email.

