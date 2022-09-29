October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Ask your doctor when you should get a mammogram.

Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

Are you worried about the cost?

CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program offers free or low-cost mammograms to women who have low incomes and are uninsured or underinsured. Find out if you qualify.

What Are the Symptoms?

There are different symptoms of breast cancer, and some people have no symptoms at all. Symptoms can include—

Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.

Pain in any area of the breast.

Nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood).

A new lump in the breast or underarm.

If you have any signs that worry you, see your doctor right away.

What Are the Risk Factors?

Some main factors that affect your chance of getting breast cancer include—

Being a woman

Being older. Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older.

Having changes in your BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

How Can I Lower My Risk?

You can do things to help lower your breast cancer risk.

Keep a healthy weight and exercise regularly.

Choose not to drink alcohol, or drink alcohol in moderation.

If you are taking hormone replacement therapy or birth control pills, ask your doctor about the risks.

Breastfeed your children, if possible.

Fast Facts About Breast Cancer

Each year in the United States, about 264,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease.

Men also get breast cancer, but it is not very common. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.

Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women.

Content source: Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

