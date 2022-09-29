Our weather is fantastic locally

The afternoons stay warm, but overall are pretty close to average for this time of the year with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The downside to this forecast is we still have no rain chances for the next 7-10 days. Another push of dry air over the weekend will drop morning lows down to the low to mid 50s by Saturday and Sunday, and the coolest spots in Central Texas could easily drop into the upper 40s.

Dry fuel and very low humidity will also mean elevated fire danger continues through the rest of the week. Please be very mindful with any sort of outdoor burning. With the ongoing lack of rainfall, drought conditions are expected to stick around and possibly deepen more as we move more into Fall. Our extended forecast outlooks call for above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall even through the middle of October.

CLICK HERE for the latest on Ian. Behind Ian, Tropical Depression Eleven officially developed on Wednesday far in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the United States.

