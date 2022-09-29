More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen.

Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead.

According to the police, the moving company was hired by a California family moving their home furnishings and other property to the Waco area.

Bellmead police, along with Dallas Police Department, on Sept. 27 recovered approximately $200,000 of the property stolen in the case in the 13000 Block of Skyfrost Drive in Dallas.

During the investigation, several suspects were identified and police said arrests are pending.

The items recovered have been returned to the family.

No other information is available.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.