Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child was approached by a man and he was able to lure the child into his vehicle.

“A quick response by two adult witnesses resulted in the child being safely removed from the suspect’s vehicle and returned to her parent with no injuries,” police said.

Harker Heights police officers arrested the suspect, currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

The suspect was not identified. Police said there is no existing threat to the community.

No further information was provided.

