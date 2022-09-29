Texas bartender charged after allegedly serving drunk driver accused in wreck that killed four people

GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - Agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Sept. 26, 2022 arrested a bartender in Galveston accused of “improperly” serving a patron involved in a deadly crash that left four people dead in August.

Gil Garcia, 58, was charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person and booked into the Galveston County Jail.

According to the TABC’s Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies (TRACE) unit, Garcia was identified as an employee of Gloria’s Lounge at 4126 Avenue S in Galveston.

An investigation allegedly revealed Garcia was working as a bartender the night of August 6 when a drunk driver collided with a golf cart and killed four passengers.

The victims, ages 4, 14, 25 and 49, were members of a family visiting Galveston Island on vacation.

“This tragic case illustrates why it’s so important that alcohol retailers take steps to prevent sales to customers who show signs of intoxication,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said.

“Businesses can help prevent deadly crashes by following the law and educating employees on how to identify signs of intoxication. Businesses that are found to have contributed to serious injury or loss of life will be held accountable.”

Individuals convicted of selling alcohol to an intoxicated person could face a fine of not more than $500 and up to a year in jail.

Businesses found in violation could face TABC administrative action, including a fine or a temporary suspension of their alcohol license or permit.

The criminal case remains under investigation by the Galveston Police Department and Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. A TABC administrative case against Gloria’s Lounge remains pending.

