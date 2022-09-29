Waco Police search for missing teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman

BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive.

According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she left stating “suicidal thoughts.”

Franklin was last seen wearing grey leggings and a white shirt.

Police believe that she is moving throughout the city but have been unsuccessful in locating her thus far.

Anyone with information is to call, (254)750-7500 or simply call 9-1-1.

