Walt Disney World planning to reopen in stages starting Friday

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – Walt Disney World is planning to reopen in phases starting Friday as Hurricane Ian moves out of the Orlando, Florida, area.

The company says it anticipates weather conditions to start improving Thursday evening.

Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs operations will open in a phased approach Friday. No specific timings were released.

Disney World was not the only popular attraction to close up ahead of Ian.

SeaWorld and Universal Orlando Resort also closed their theme parks Wednesday and Thursday.

SeaWorld plans to reopen on Saturday, while Universal is aiming for a phased reopening starting Friday.

Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN, FACEBOOK, NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT, US COAST GUARD, FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT, WPLG)

