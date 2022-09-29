Wreck involving speeding truck in Uvalde kills 2, injures 10

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and 10 others injured when a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles in the Texas city of Uvalde, authorities said.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said U.S. Border Patrol agents saw the truck speeding Wednesday night on a highway outside of Uvalde and began pursuing it, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.

The police chief said the truck eventually crashed into a large tractor-trailer and another vehicle near downtown Uvalde. He said all of the dead and injured were in the pickup truck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating the wreck.

Uvalde was the site of a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students with an AR-15-style rifle inside a fourth grade classroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Category 3 Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing

Latest News

Travis Lane Favro, 47
East Texas man who threatened to kill parents headed to prison on firearms charges
BriAnna Franklin,18,
Waco Police search for missing teen
A Copperas Cove ISD student is using a district-issued laptop as the district implements Bark...
Central Texas school district adds layer of safety to student devices, detecting online threats in real-time
A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested