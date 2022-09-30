10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Oct. 1-2
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 1-2. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.
Baylor vs Oklahoma State University Football: Baylor vs Oklahoma State University
UMHB vs Austin College: 2022 Football Schedule
Waco Moms Bloom 2022: Waco Moms Bloom 2022
Oktoberfest in Temple: Oktoberfest at Bold Republic Brewing Co.
Lone Star Gun Show in Belton: Lone Star Gun Show
Bow Wow Luau: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage
Domestic Violence Walk: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage
Fall Community Garage Sale: City of Harker Heights - Special Events
Waco Cultural Arts Fest: Waco Cultural Arts Fest
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.