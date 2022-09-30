10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Oct. 1-2

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 1-2. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State University Football: Baylor vs Oklahoma State University

UMHB vs Austin College: 2022 Football Schedule

Waco Moms Bloom 2022: Waco Moms Bloom 2022

Oktoberfest in Temple: Oktoberfest at Bold Republic Brewing Co.

A Very FoxDog Oktoberfest

Lone Star Gun Show in Belton: Lone Star Gun Show

Bow Wow Luau: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage

Domestic Violence Walk: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage

Fall Community Garage Sale: City of Harker Heights - Special Events

Waco Cultural Arts Fest: Waco Cultural Arts Fest

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.