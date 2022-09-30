10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Oct. 1-2

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 1-2. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State University Football: Baylor vs Oklahoma State University

UMHB vs Austin College: 2022 Football Schedule

Waco Moms Bloom 2022: Waco Moms Bloom 2022

Oktoberfest in Temple: Oktoberfest at Bold Republic Brewing Co.

A Very FoxDog Oktoberfest

Lone Star Gun Show in Belton: Lone Star Gun Show

Bow Wow Luau: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage

Domestic Violence Walk: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage

Fall Community Garage Sale: City of Harker Heights - Special Events

Waco Cultural Arts Fest: Waco Cultural Arts Fest

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle

Latest News

Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
KWTX@4 explores how the McGregor community is reacting to a tragic shooting that left 5 dead. ...
McGregor Community Comes Together After Tragedy - 9.30.22
Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard, both 60, were charged with manslaughter, according to court...
Authorities: Texas brothers arrested after migrant is shot, killed near Mexico border
Vera Jean Burleson (left) and Charles Emory Sedigas (KWTX archives)
District attorney dismisses murder case against Central Texas man charged in grandmother’s stabbing death