Authorities identify victim in deadly crash in the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview area

Highway 84 and 31 in Bellmead/Lacy Lakeview area
Highway 84 and 31 in Bellmead/Lacy Lakeview area(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday morning.

DPS troopers responded to a crash at around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 on US-84 near Aviation Parkway.

“A Mini Cooper passenger car traveling westbound crashed into the rear of a truck tractor semi-trailer stopped at the red light,” said Sergeant Ryan Howard, Texas DPS spokesman.

The driver has been identified as Dee Brown, 65, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Deadly wreck at Highway 84 and 31
Deadly wreck at Highway 84 and 31(Courtesy Photo)

