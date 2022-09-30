Belton Lake parks to temporarily close due to construction

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Road construction that began in August will continue into the winter months at Belton Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.

Belton Lake will temporarily close some of its parks and boat ramps around the lake to allow time for construction and repairs to take place as road conditions have begun to deteriorate.

The parks include the continued closure of Arrowhead Point and Miller Springs, along with new closures at Live Oak Ridge and Temple’s Lake Park beginning October 1, 2022.

The Corps plans to re-open the parks as the construction is completed by March 2023.

Belton Lake hopes to improve these parks by creating safer roads for visitors to use.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.