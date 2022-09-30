Good News Friday: September 30, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen mayor, Debbie Nash-king, was recently appointed as Vice-Chair of the Veteran Affairs Task Force for the U.S Conference of Mayors. The conference is an organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or more. Nash-king is now one of 48 board members in the conference.

Temple ISD wants to congratulate Dr. Bobby Ott for being named the 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards! He is a leader in the district’s Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative. The district is says it is so thankful to have such a dedicated leader like him!

The Belton ISD Board of Trustees recognized 149 AP scholars. One Belton high school journalism student was named to the UIL All-State Journalism staff. They also thanked the district’s Technology Department and enjoyed a demonstration by floral design students.

We want to shout out 10 Killeen ISD schools that now have the Purple Star designated by the TEA. That honor highlight schools with strong support for military-connected students and families. The district now has 20 Purple Star campuses. Richard E. Cavazos elementary is the only Purple Heart campus. These are 10 schools are listed on your screen starting at time code 1 minute :16 seconds.

Major shout out to DR. Emily Neubert and Annie Rhodes were inducted into the Midway High School Athletics Hall of fame. They both hold records in their respective events that still stand today. Rhodes was inducted as an Outstanding Track and Field Athlete. Neubert was inducted as an Outstanding Swim Athlete.

