Midway ISD superintendent search continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent.

The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas.

N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide a more personalized experience for Midway with former Midway Superintendent Brad Lancaster who serves as the senior associate in the firm.

Lancaster served as Midway ISD Superintendent of Schools from 2007-2011 and Superintendent for Lake Travis ISD until his retirement in 2020.

Dr. Eddie Coulson, former superintendent of College Station ISD, is a Partner for N2 Learning.

“Coulson and Lancaster were top contenders for us when considering search firms,” said Board President Pete Rusek. “They both have experience as school superintendents and they have tremendous connections to potential candidates. Most attractively, Lancaster has a connection to our district that will serve to understand our community’s needs and nuances in a way no one else can provide. I believe he will work on behalf of the district rather than prioritizing placement of a pool of candidates.”

Next steps include development of a candidate profile as well as community surveys that will play a role in helping to provide input.

N2 Learning is immediately accepting applications for candidates; initial details are posted on the Midway ISD homepage.

After reviewing applications, the firm will recommend a slate of finalists to the Board for the interview process. The school board’s goal is to have a new superintendent in place in early spring 2023.

