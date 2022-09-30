Panhandle man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - A Panhandle man was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday for an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

The 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said 57-year-old Steve Conrad Lawson was convicted of the first degree felony.

Lawson is a current resident of Panhandle but was a previous resident of Childress.

Childress Police Department arrested Lawson for the offense that took place on or about Aug. 1, 2021.

On June 28, the Childress County Grand Jury indicted Lawson on the offense.

“This defendant put the victim through unspeakable things that resulted in this plea of guilty that saves her from having to relive those events and suffer additional emotional trauma at the hands of this monster,” said Luke Inman, the district attorney for the 100th Judicial District. “This plea of guilty brings an end to the harm he can inflict on her and anyone else for a very long time.”

Lawson must also pay $340 in court costs.

“A long prison term is what this child molester deserved and received today,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle.

Lawson is also required to serve at least one half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

