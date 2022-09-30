September finishes off with spectacular weather

September 2022 is almost finished and it’ll likely finish as one of the hottest and driest Septembers of all time (currently 6th hottest and 11th driest) but we are ending the month much nicer than where it started! Unfortunately, we can’t fix our rainfall problem and rain looks unlikely for the next 10 days, but it feels fantastic outside.

Morning lows Saturday morning and Sunday morning will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s! Despite the morning chill, afternoon highs will still be a touch above normal in the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s from Monday through next Thursday. Mornings start to warm throughout next week back into the low to mid 60s. A cold front swings through late Thursday and Friday dropping temperatures a bit. This front won’t drop temperatures much, but it’ll keep the more pleasant-feeling conditions. Unfortunately, that means rainfall in Central Texas still doesn’t look to happen through the end of next week. Looking deeper into October, the chances for rain remain slim likely through mid-October.

CLICK HERE for the latest on Ian. Behind Ian, Tropical Depression Eleven officially developed on Wednesday far in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the United States.

