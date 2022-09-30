The spookiest month starts off a bit chilly!

September 2022 is almost finished and it’ll likely finish as one of the hottest and driest Septembers of all time (currently 6th hottest and 11th driest) but cooler weather finally arrives today! Unfortunately, we can’t fix our rainfall problem and rain looks unlikely for the next 10 days. Morning temperatures today are starting out in the 50s and low 60s as cooler air pushes in from the east. We’ll see a lot of sunshine this morning, but afternoon highs will only reach the mid-80s today! With today’s super spectacular weather, it’ll lead to some wonderful Friday night football weather with temperatures starting out in the 70s and dropping into the 60s for the rest of the game. Morning lows Saturday morning and Sunday morning will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s! Despite the morning chill, afternoon highs will still be a touch above normal in the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front is set to move through next week. Although some cloud cover will be seen next week and we’ll get a slight bump in humidity, we won’t see any rain falling rom said clouds. High temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s from Monday through next Thursday with morning lows warming from the mid-50s Monday morning into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday through Thursday morning. A cold front swings through late Thursday and Friday dropping temperatures a bit. This front won’t drop temperatures below average, but it’ll keep the more pleasant-feeling conditions. Unfortunately, we’re not forecasting any rainfall in Central Texas through the end of next week. Looking deeper into October, the chances for rain remain slim likely through mid-October.

