“Suspicious” package prompts early release at a North Texas ISD, officials find candy kisses

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Thursday morning Whitewright ISD called for backup from the Plano Police Department for a bomb squad after finding a suspicious package.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” said Triniti King, an elementary school student at Whitewright ISD. “That was the first time something like that has ever happened to me.”

The district ushered elementary and middle school students, like Triniti King, to the football stadium for early pickup.

“I tried to comfort people,” said King. “I tried to do everything I could like it was scary.”

Others like Pete Skinner watched the scene unfold from across the street.

“It was just a bunch of cars and cops, and everybody was down there and wound up,” said Skinner, who has a middle school granddaughter at Whitewright ISD. “I was kind of worried about her, but I found out she was over at the high school and fixing to go home.”

Whitewright ISD said the package was small, brown, and unmarked.

Out of an abundance of caution, it said it followed policy guidelines to keep its children safe.

“It could have been something,” said Skinner. “It was good they were taking care of business.”

The school district said it was given the all-clear around 12:30 pm.

The superintendent confirmed the contents of the package were not harmful, and inside the district found chocolate candy kisses.

Whitewright ISD sent the following statement to KXII:

“Earlier today, the Whitewright school district received an unmarked package at one of our campuses. For precautionary measures, both the Middle School and the Elementary School students were evacuated to the Football Stadium in order to stage for early pickups.

Local authorities, out of an abundance of caution, contacted the bomb squad to assist with the situation. It was encouraging to know that the authorities expressed to us that we handled the unusual situation by the book and followed policy accordingly in order to keep our children safe.

The package was harmless and the all clear was given to school officials around 12:30 pm.”

