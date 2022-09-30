Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event

Coldwell Banker Apex offices in Waco participating
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes.

The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco.

Waco-based Realtor Joanna Mayberry says they expect more than a thousand dogs to find homes across Texas.

“Every realtor is spreading the word to their sphere of influence, friends, past clients and business owners.  Waco’s office has right around one hundred agents, so word is definitely getting out,” she said.

Dogs will be on site and most adoptions will be free.

Joanna says they’re teaming up with three agencies to make sure dogs of all kinds are on hand.

“We are partnering up with three amazing organizations,” Joanna said. “The Humane Society of Central Texas, Gray Mutts Rescue and Central Texas Lost and Found Pets.”

Homes for Dogs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Coldwell Banker Apex office at 500 N Valley Mills Dr.

