Baylor can’t overcome overcome first-half deficit in loss to Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a Big 12 championship rematch. Baylor hosted the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Waco at McLane Stadium for the third meeting between these two programs within 365 days.

The Cowboys cruised in the first half. Spencer Sanders completed 13-19 passes for 101 yards. Oklahoma State went into the break up 16-3.

OSU immediately added to their tally in the second half. Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown to put Oklahoma State up 22-3.

The Bears found their first touchdown of the game at the 12:23 mark in the third quarter when Blake Shapen connected with Monaray Baldwin for a beautiful 49-yard score.

On Oklahoma State’s following drive, Spencer Sanders was picked off by Baylor’s Christian Morgan. The Bears turned that turnover into points. Richard Reese eventually punching it in from 1-yard out.

Don't count the Bears out yet! Richard Reese punches it in and #Baylor trails by just 6 #SicEm

Just when it felt Baylor had all of the momentum in the world, Oklahoma State responded as Dominic Richardson scored from just outside the goal line to extend their lead to 30-17.

The Bears turned the ball over on downs, to set the Cowboys up in great field position. Baylor’s defense held them to a field goal and OSU led by 16.

Baylor once again answered when they needed to most. On fourth and five, Blake Shapen connected with Monaray Baldwin who showed off his speed for the touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Baylor trailed 33-25.

After a Baylor interception, Oklahoma State kicked a 26-yard field goal to extend their lead 36-25.

