Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An East Texas woman is dead following a crash on US 79, East of Milano Friday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a crash at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 30 on US 79.

A 2000 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 78 man, was driving eastbound while a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by a 28-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on US 79.

According to authorities, the driver of the Chevrolet travelled partially onto the westbound improved shoulder. She then over corrected and swerved to the left, lost control, and began to side skid into the eastbound lane into the path of the Toyota.

Brittany Nicole Knighton, 28, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in serious condition.

The crash in under investigation.

