Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Avila dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled and laughed a lot. Natalie was one of the nicest people at McGregor High School.

Lori Aviles served as an associate pastor at Bethlehem Christian Church.

“Lori was a great leader, kind hearted, loving. A lot of people looked up to her as well,” Lori’s sister-in-law Renee Flores said.

Lori’s 20-year-old daughter Natalie Aviles had dreams of one day becoming a doctor and helping kids around the world. She held the title of Miss McGregor in 2019 and 2021.

“Natalie was kind hearted, sweet, loving, contagious smile,” Flores said.

Community members set up a memorial with roses and balloons in front of the two homes on Monroe Street where the victims were shot and killed.

Down the street from the two homes, bullet holes serve as a painful reminder of what happened to Geronimo Olvera.

“He stopped and just started shooting. He started shooting at me and I didn’t know what to do,” Olvera recalled. “I got out of my car, checked to see if I got shot and I had got shot in my fingers.”

Olvera was driving to his home on Monroe Street when a truck approached him and began firing shots. He is also the cousin of Lori.

“Everything it like replays all day long,” he said.

These family members are still grieving and asking Gd to provide them strength going forward.

“The family is hurting just like the community is hurting and we mourn also with the other families that lost lives,” Flores said.

