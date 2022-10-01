FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD

Cameron ISD
Cameron ISD(Cameron ISD)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -One juvenile was arrested Friday evening after making an online threat to cause harm to Cameron ISD.

In a statement, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI received a tip from a person who had knowledge of the online threat.

Officials say school resource deputies with the assistance of the FBI and MCSO patrol division located the suspect’s location and the device that was used to send the threatening message.

The sheriff’s office says deputies interviewed the suspect and charged them with a 3rd-degree felony for making a terroristic threat.

Cameron Independent School District superintendent Kevin Sprinkles released a statement acknowledging the threat and saying the district takes any and all threats against their schools very seriously.

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and school community is top priority,” the statement said. “CISD will be working closely with law enforcement through the course of this investigation.

Full statements from the Sheriff and the school district can be found below.

