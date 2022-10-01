It’s a non-spooky start to October

Happy first day of October! We definitely had that fall chill kicking off the new month. Temperatures Saturday morning dropped into the upper 40s to mid 50s across Central Texas. In fact, the Waco Regional Airport dropped down to 47°… Which is now the coldest morning in 170 days, since April 14th (45°).

Saturday afternoon has been spectacular! Sunshine, low humidity, and light east/northeast winds. Temperatures in the afternoon warmed into the low to mid 80s for most, with a few of our central and western areas climbing into the upper 80s!

Expect crisp, fall conditions to continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. We keep clear skies, dry air, and light winds, which will allow our temperatures to dip back into the upper 40s to mid 50s heading to church Sunday morning.

We’re expecting our afternoon temperatures on Sunday to once again warm to around or just slightly above the normal high for this time of the year. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s. We may see some high level clouds increase, but overall look for sunshine and dry conditions. Low humidity will also continue for all in Central Texas for the 2nd half of the weekend, but that keeps our concerns for fires elevated.

As we head into the new work week we see our temperatures warm back up a few degrees. Morning temperatures for the week look to start out in the low 50s, but gradually climb into the low 60s by the end of the work week. Afternoon highs for much of next week look to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, which is above the normal for this time of the year. We will start to see a little more cloud cover build in from the south/southwest throughout the week as tropical moisture moves into Central Texas from the Pacific ocean.

Our humidity levels look to increase some throughout the work week as that moisture moves back in, but overall, we’re still expecting it to feel very pleasant outside. Unfortunately, the dry air will be winning and no rain looks to move into Central Texas. Our rain deficit continues to grow, which means drought conditions begin to worsen again. With relatively dry air in place and our very dry ground, our fire danger threat remains high for Central Texas.

Forecast models bring a cold front into Central Texas by the end of the week. Sadly it won’t bring us any rainfall, but it will keep the more pleasant-feeling conditions around. The front will help cool our temperatures off a few degrees. We should be back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week into next weekend.

And Looking deeper into October, the chances for rain remain slim likely through mid-October and above normal temperatures remain persistent.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.