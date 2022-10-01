It’s a non-spooky start to October

By Jillian Grace
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy first day of October! September 2022 finished as one of the hottest and driest Septembers of all time (currently 6th hottest and 11th driest) but we sure did end the month much nicer than where it started! Unfortunately, we can’t fix our rainfall problem and rain looks unlikely for the next 10 days, but it feels fantastic outside.

Morning lows this morning and again on Sunday morning start out in the upper 40s and low 50s! Despite the morning chill, afternoon highs will still be a touch above normal in the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s from Monday through next Thursday. Mornings start to warm throughout next week back into the low to mid 60s. A cold front swings through late Thursday and Friday dropping temperatures a bit. This front won’t drop temperatures much, but it’ll keep the more pleasant-feeling conditions. Unfortunately, that means rainfall in Central Texas still doesn’t look to happen through the end of next week. Looking deeper into October, the chances for rain remain slim likely through mid-October.

CLICK HERE for the latest on Ian. Behind Ian, Tropical Depression Eleven officially developed on Wednesday far in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the United States.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle

Latest News

fastcast football field
September finishes off with spectacular weather
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina today.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall for a 3rd time in South Carolina
KWTX Fastcast Images
The spookiest month starts off a bit chilly!
fastcast sunshine sun sunny sun rays clear sky blue sky summer spring
Our weather is fantastic locally