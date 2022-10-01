Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation.

Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported.

Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.