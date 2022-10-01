‘Words cannot express how thankful our family is for all of the support’: Balloon release and more held to honor the victims and families involved in Thursday’s shooting, in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is coming together after a tragedy hit their community Thursday morning.

Residents are giving back to the families who lost loved ones to the shooting that happened on Thursday.

Neighbors and loved ones are rising up to show their support and do what they can for the families involved in the shooting that claimed five lives.

“The community has been such a wonderful resource there as well. Helping us provide for these kids, making sure they’re well taken care of. It’s been a big change for everyone involved,” said Jose Sepilveda, a family relative.

A balloon release was held on Saturday to honor those victims and their families.

Organized by Lauren Elizabeth and McGregor High student, Brittany Webb, the pair were able to have HEB Woodway donate the balloons.

Many family members were present for the release, some sharing memories of the past before letting their balloon go, others wrote messages on their balloon.

“Words cannot express how thankful our family is for all of the support we’ve been given,” said Sepilveda.

After giving it much thought and choosing to continue, Rhett Revolution, a McGregor based nonprofit went ahead with their first kids day.

Choosing to continue meant incorporating ways to honor the lives lost while still bringing family together.

All funds raised from kids day t-shirt sales would be split between the families as well as donations.

A message board was also put so people could write words of encouragement of offer their condolences.

“So why not go forward. Let’s go forward. We’re going to acknowledge what happened. We’re going honor and memorialize those who died and what happened but at the same time try and show that life can still be worth living again,” said Jimmy Hering, McGregor Mayor and co-founder of Rhett Revolution.

Lori Aviles and her family had a motto of faith.

Now, her best friend is carrying the motto with her as she says farewell to a dear friend.

“They’re so loved. I know Mike and Lori and Natalie are together and I know they know that their boys are surrounded by love,” said Alicia Chaney, one of Lori’s best friends.

Throughout my coverage, I’ve learned there is so much love in McGregor.

This Central Texas city is, “McGregor strong,” exclaimed volunteers for Rhett Revolution’s Kids Day.

Methods of donating to the family:

1. RLJ Designs is making a shirt in honor of the victims. All proceeds will go to families involved.

2. Clothing Drive for the three young kids left without their mother: All donations can be brought to McGregor Kids Stop in McGregor.

- Boy, age 4

Tops: 4-5

Bottoms: 4-5

Shoes: 12

Undergarments: 4-5

- Boy, age 6

Tops: Medium

Bottoms: Medium, sweatpants, basketball shorts

Shoes: 6

Undergarments: M adult

- Girl, age 6

Tops: 6

Bottoms: 4-5

Shoes: 12

Undergarments: 4-5

3. TFNB has opened two benefit accounts for the families that lost loved ones in the shooting yesterday in McGregor. All bank tellers have the information should you wish to make a deposit in either of the accounts.

The two accounts are listed as:

Armando Aviles Gorostieta FBO Monica Delgado Aviles, Miguel Avila & Natallie Avila

Geromino Sanchez III FBO Lori & Natalie Aviles

4. The Aviles family has a Cashapp set up for Ezra and Zion that you can make donations to for their clothing and or gift cards, etc. that will go directly to them. ($EZaviles)

