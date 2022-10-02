After fatal car crash, Temple day care collects donations for three children left without a mom

Cristina Canul leaves behind her three children all under the age of 7.
Cristina Canul leaves behind her three children all under the age of 7.(Courtesy of the Canul family)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul.

As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.

Because We Care Learning Academy is hosting a donation drive to support the kids as their grandmother, Cristina’s mom, takes on a new role.

“I know that with grandma having them now that’s three extra mouths she has to feed and three extra responsibilities she has on her plate now,” Morgan Yarbrough, regional manager of the day care, said.

Because We Care Learning Academy is asking for gift cards, cash, blankets and toy donations to support the family during this difficult time.

“Cristina would help anybody that ever needed it,” Yarbrough said. “We build relationships with our families to where they feel like families to us.”

Staff also assembled care packages that they took to Cristina’s mom last Friday.

“We’re putting together little care packages that will have blankets, toys, tooth brushes, any kind of snacks like chips, stuff we know the kids like from just attending with us,” Yarborough said.

It’s all a way to give back to someone who always put her children’s needs before hers.

“She did everything for those kids,” Krystal Ridgway, the day care director said. “At one point she was working two jobs just to take care of them.”

Because We Care Learning Academy will accept donations for the three kids as long as they keep coming in.

“They never went without anything,” Yarbrough said. “Just knowing about the hurt they’re going through hurts us.”

Cristina’s sister, Maria Canul, will assist her mother in raising the three children. She has set up a GoFundMe to help raise additional funds to support the kids.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south

Latest News

Scene of police presence
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
Family gives out hugs after balloon release in McGregor
‘Words cannot express how thankful our family is for all of the support’: Balloon release and more held to honor the victims and families involved in Thursday’s shooting, in McGregor
fastcast fall park bench leaves orange red yellow
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas crash leaves one dead, another in serious condition