After fatal car crash, Temple day care collects donations for three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul.

As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.

Because We Care Learning Academy is hosting a donation drive to support the kids as their grandmother, Cristina’s mom, takes on a new role.

“I know that with grandma having them now that’s three extra mouths she has to feed and three extra responsibilities she has on her plate now,” Morgan Yarbrough, regional manager of the day care, said.

Because We Care Learning Academy is asking for gift cards, cash, blankets and toy donations to support the family during this difficult time.

“Cristina would help anybody that ever needed it,” Yarbrough said. “We build relationships with our families to where they feel like families to us.”

Staff also assembled care packages that they took to Cristina’s mom last Friday.

“We’re putting together little care packages that will have blankets, toys, tooth brushes, any kind of snacks like chips, stuff we know the kids like from just attending with us,” Yarborough said.

It’s all a way to give back to someone who always put her children’s needs before hers.

“She did everything for those kids,” Krystal Ridgway, the day care director said. “At one point she was working two jobs just to take care of them.”

Because We Care Learning Academy will accept donations for the three kids as long as they keep coming in.

“They never went without anything,” Yarbrough said. “Just knowing about the hurt they’re going through hurts us.”

Cristina’s sister, Maria Canul, will assist her mother in raising the three children. She has set up a GoFundMe to help raise additional funds to support the kids.

