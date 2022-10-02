Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone

(KNOE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies.

The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials.

The caller will advise the potential victim that they have fines for outstanding warrants, missed jury duty, or failure to appear for a court proceeding.

“The caller will demand you remain on the line until the bail bond/fine is paid,” said Dallas Police. “In some cases, the caller will ask you to meet at a bail bond office, where the transaction takes place in the parking lot.”

This is a public awareness announcement, but if anyone has suffered a loss in one of these scams, please contact the Dallas Police Department Financial Investigations Unit at (214) 671-3543 or by email at www.forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com or go to your nearest police substation to file a report.

