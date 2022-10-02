Houston Police search for cell phone

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery.

An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.

The suspect removed the money from the cash drawer and then forced the employee to the back office where he removed the money from the safe.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 30 to 36 years old, crew cut haircut and wearing a brown and white bandana, white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

