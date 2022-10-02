Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges

Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside Marquez.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MARQUEZ, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced the arrest of a man wanted on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault charges.

Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside Marquez.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Texas Department of Public Safety served a search warrant on the home, according to Sheriff Kevin Ellis.

Pate is held on bonds totaling 1.5 million dollars.

Details of the investigation and his accusations were not immediately available.

