North Texas firefighters find three dead after responding to burning residence

CARROLLTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Carrollton Police Department is investigating the deaths of three victims found at a house fire Saturday.

The Carrollton Fire Rescue responded to the report of a fire before 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at a residence in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. where they found the home on fire.

According to police, firefighters found three dead bodies of the family members in the home after putting out the fire.

A woman, 51, and a man,77, were found with obvious signs of trauma and appear to have died before the fire. Investigators are currently looking into how they died.

A 53-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot would to the head.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and are investigating the incident.

