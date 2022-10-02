October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Killeen PD held a one mile walk to educate the community and offer resources for those battling domestic violence

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - October marks the start of domestic violence awareness month.

These 31 days are used to connect and unite people working to end acts of domestic violence.

With the help of Killeen PD, the Killeen community had an opportunity to get involved with a one mile domestic violence awareness walk.

Domestic violence is a worldwide issue, but you can start the conversation in your own community.

“I really think it’s the only thing that’s going to make a difference is talking about it, educating our younger people so they don’t continue with those cycles because it’s all they know and learning that it’s okay to speak up, ask for help,” said Kimberly Isett, with KPD.

During the walk, participants were educated on domestic violence topics and resources available to them.

“The resources are here in this community as we can see from today,” said Isett.

More than 20 organizations were present to give tips and resources on how to better your situation should you ever find yourself in a domestic violence incident.

A 24/7 hotline offered for anyone experiencing domestic violence. (KWTX)

From calling in to a hotline to escaping the situation and beginning life on your own when it’s safe to do so, these local organizations will help each step of the way.

“A lot of times people aren’t ready to leave so if they have this information on hand then when a point comes when it feels safe to get out, they can call the shelter. They can call for outreach and get those services,” said Suzanne Armour, with Families in Crisis, a shelter serving the Central Texas area.

In 2019, more than 70,000 Texans received domestic violence services through family violence agencies.

In the last nine years, Texas shelters serving these victims have seen an increase in demand 28%.

The main takeaway from Killeen’s one mile walk was that anyone can shine a light and bring awareness to domestic violence issues plaguing the community.

“Domestic violence is a community issue, for sure. It’s not just affecting the family, at all, it’s affecting the whole community,” said Isett.

As the month continues, wearing purple clothing or a purple ribbon is a great way to stand with victims and show your support.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.