Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

According to initial reports, the individual, identified as 46-year-old Michael Villasenor pointed a firearm at the officers, and the officers fired their weapons at him, striking him multiple times.
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, officers responded to 610 E. 96th in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, these officers attempted to contact one of the individuals who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.

Villasenor was taken to Medical Center Hospital and was receiving medical treatment. None of the officers who were involved in this incident were injured. As is the Odessa Police Department’s protocol, the Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate this incident.

