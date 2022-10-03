2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past 24 hours.(KTUL via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found two more victims who were wounded in a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.

Police initially said 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday night at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two other victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.

Tulsa police say both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south

Latest News

The floating dock sits on the ground due to lack of water.
Lake Waco’s Wetlands System is completely dry, not having pumped water in since March
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast