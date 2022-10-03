Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco.

For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically.

“You’ll see threads that just makes it more unique, because every single thread has a story,” owner Isabela Lozano said.

Each item in this shop has a story.

“We travel to indigenous communities in Mexico where they hand make and hand weave everything you see in my boutique,” Lozano said.

Lozano, 22, started her business back in 2020. Now, she’s finishing up her last semester at Texas A&M while managing her business.

Lozano’s journey to where she is now, with a mobile boutique traveling to different events, didn’t come overnight. It started back in high school when she visited her grandfather, who is a missionary in Mexico.

“Whenever I would go to Oaxaca I would always come back with these beautiful blouses, headbands and accessories,” she said.

When she arrived back in Waco from her trip, she started to notice some interest in the handmade goods she brought home.

“Friends and family members would always ask me, where did you get them from? How did you come across something so beautiful?” Lozano said.

So she continued the relationships with the local street vendors she brought her items from in Oaxaca.

“I would ask them about their products,” Lozano said. “Tell me a little bit about your village, how it came about. When I would do that I built a relationship over those years.”

Once she was ready to launch her business, she began purchasing the items from the vendors.

Isabela Lozano stands with some of her vendors in Mexico. (Courtesy of Isabela Lozano)

Any chance she has, Lozano uses as an opportunity to give back to these communities in Mexico. Recently, she has donated backpacks and school supplies to the children there.

“I grew up as a pastor’s daughter so I grew up to always giving back,” Lozano’s mother Isabel Lozano said. “It’s nice to see that she also has the same vision that our family has always had.”

This young entrepreneur is bringing something bright while preserving Mexican traditions in Central Texas.

“I love going around HEB and different local markets like the one I’m at today and seeing the beautiful hats and the beautiful blouses being worn,” she said.

