Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.

A preliminary investigation shows, a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling south on SH-110 while a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling north on SH-110.

According to DPS, the Crown Victoria lost control and entered the northbound lane where it collided with the Honda Civic.

Passenger David C. Lewandowski,51, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.

Driver Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, was transported to the UT Health Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Nicholas R. Agustin, 19, was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Troopers say both Lewandowski and Thomas were wearing their seatbelts, however, Agustin was not.

The crash is under investigation.

