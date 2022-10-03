Houston man sentenced in execution-style killings during home invasion robbery in Brazos Valley

Suspect had just been released from prison when he shot, killed two people
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - A jury found Frankie Bell, Jr. guilty of capital murder on September 29, 2022 and the verdict resulted in an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office announced on Monday.

On October 3, 2017, multiple armed men wearing masks converged on 1506 Frankfort Street in Bryan to demand money and narcotics from the people inside the residence.

Prosecutors said Tarrant Franklin and Dominique Franklin were home at the time and were forced, at gunpoint, to lay face down in their living room. These men also forced another man and woman in the home to lay on the floor.

After robbing the men and burglarizing the home, Tarrant and Dominique were shot and killed.

David Jenkins was shot and almost died from his injuries, but was saved by a Bryan Police Officer who arrived at the scene and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.

After the murder, Bell called a family member to ask for a ride, during which he admitted he had killed the two men because his mask began to fall off.

Bryan police detectives focused on Bell as a suspect, and using information provided via tips, gathered evidence that placed Bell’s cell phone near the scene at the time of the murder.

Phone records and cell phone data revealed Bell fled the area to hide in Houston. It took two months and the help of the United States Marshals Service to apprehend Bell.

The defendant had previously been sentenced to 12 years for a shooting in 2005 when he was 18 years old and had only been out of prison a few months when he robbed and executed the victims at point blank.

“Frankie Bell left death and destruction in his wake on October 3, 2017. He destroyed a family and robbed this community of the feeling of safety when he executed two men in cold blood. Life in Prison without Parole is justice in this case,” said Brian Baker and Brian Price, assistant district attorneys.

