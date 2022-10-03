Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton.

A 2012 Volkswagen Beetle being driven by a 22-year-old man was travelling eastbound of FM 439 while the man was walking westbound in the eastbound traffic lane.

According to DPS officials, the Volkswagen collided with the pedestrian.

Benjamin Charles Sanchez IV, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed. Next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.