Nice early fall weather continues, but so does the rain-free weather!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The nice early fall style weather looks to continue throughout the remainder of the workweek. We will see a slight increase in the humidity levels, and that will push our morning lows up a little throughout the week. The last couple of days we have seen a few locations drop down into the upper 40s, but lows the rest of the week will be in the 50s and 60s. Overall the humidity rates will still be rather low, so most of the week will be sunny & nice.

Temperatures will warmup a few degrees through Thursday, but our next cold front is set to arrive on Friday. This doesn’t look to be a major cold front, but it will keep the weather seasonable and nice for the weekend. We look to stay rain-free for the next week, but there are some signs that rain chances could return to the forecast towards the end of next week.

