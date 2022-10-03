Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen

Officers say hit-and-run vehicle a black or grey SUV with front-end damage, broken headlight
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street.

Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at about 10:22 p.m.

A preliminary investigation, police said, determined the pedestrian was crossing the Fort Hood Street from east to west when the driver of a “greyish or black SUV-type vehicle” traveling northbound in the inside lane of S. Fort Hood Street struck the man.

A second vehicle traveling behind the SUV subsequently struck the pedestrian too, police said.

“The first vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene,” police said. The driver of the second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, came to a stop.

The name of the victim has been withheld until his family is notified.

Witnesses at the scene said the first vehicle to strike the pedestrian was “traveling with no active headlights,” police said.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are looking for a greyish or black SUV with front-end damage along with a broken headlight.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this fatality, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

