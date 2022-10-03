Prosper Waco receives federal grant to decrease violent crime in the city, a collaborative effort to improve Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prosper Waco is working with the city and law enforcement to decrease violent crimes in the area by providing more funding and resources to community organizations. They hope to accomplish this by allocating funds from a federal $1.46 million grant.

The Department of Justice awarded $100 million of funds provided by the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative to communities throughout the nation to decrease violent crimes, according to a press release.

“The Department of Justice only gives grants to law enforcement agencies, but, in this case, the grant was open to community-based organizations because it’s focused on using community-based organizations as violence interrupters,” Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said.

This is a three-year long process called, “Change Matters.”

Prosper Waco will be “trusted broker” of the grant to allocate funds to enhance the outreach of these community-based organizations.

“We’d be willing to pull this grant together on behalf of these smaller organizations that can do the work within our community,” she said.

She said, by working with the City of Waco and Waco PD, they found an increase in crime and noticed a need for a focus on these organizations that could prevent and intervene in violent crime.

“According to the data from the first quarter of 2022, we’ve had eight homicides in the first quarter of this year, all involving firearms,” Paynter March said. “This is 133% increase.”

Waco saw this uptick in crime around 2020 when the data shows there were 656 violent crimes per 100,000 people in Waco. Paynter March said this is higher than the state and national average.

“There’s a lot of need in our community and, when there’s this kind of violence, it steals lives, it steals futures, it steals people’s opportunities,” she said. “They end up incarcerated instead of in a job and family, and so these incidences of violence, which can happen intermittently, can have long-ranging consequences.”

To prevent and intervene in the crime patterns, she hopes the grant will allow Prosper Waco to fund and provide more resources for the community organizations focused on decreasing crime in the city.

She said, if the organization just has two mentors, the grant may allow that organization to add up to 10 mentors. This will hopefully reach more people and make a larger impact in the area.

“The collaboration in the sport of working together on a strategic plan for violence reduction so that it’s not just one organization trying to do its best in a big wide ocean of need, but that we’re using several organizations across town and we’re using the school data and we’re looking at the police data and we’re working with the special units in our law enforcement to work together on a strategic plan for violence reduction,” Paynter March said.

She said the grant will also extend to providing funding and resources to schools in the city. She said they will measure and analyze data in schools, and, from that, they hope to provide more mentors, professionals and services to reduce and prevent disruptive behaviors.

She hopes the grant will extend the outreach of peer groups to reach more children and young adults in the community.

“We’ll look at peer groups, in building peer groups and alternative peer groups... and building healthy peer groups together with alternatives to violence and then community groups,” Paynter March said.

By working with all of these organizations and entities, Prosper Waco hopes to make a wide-ranging impact on the area that will hopefully influence surrounding communities.

“If you think about it like an umbrella, a crime-reduction umbrella for the community, and we’re going to call that project, for three years, ‘Change matters;’ we’re going to measure it, we’re going to resource it, we’re going to help build the strength and the capacity of local organizations,” Paynter March said.

She told KWTX that she could not share the names of the organizations receiving the funding because of pending agreements, but she did say they met with the city, law enforcement and several community-based organizations when planning the grant.

