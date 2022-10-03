Restaurant collects donations for victims’ families after tragedy in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Support keeps rolling in for the two families who tragically lost five loved ones in a shooting in McGregor last week.

The Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor is collecting cash donations to avoid GoFundMe fees. Since the tragedy, owners say the mood has shifted in this restaurant, but the community has stepped up to help.

“It’s a periphery of feelings of sadness, grief and memories of the people that we lost here,” Valerie Citrano, co-owner of The Coffee Shop Cafe, said

The tragedy left a lasting impact on Valerie and her husband and co-owner Donald Citrano.

“It’s shocking,” Donald said. “We never expected it in any town and especially not in a small town like this.”

Valerie decided to put a donation jar on the counter for the victims’ families. In just three days since co-owners started the donation campaign, the restaurant has already raised $250.

“It’s heartwarming to see and actually something that we expect because of the closeness,” Valerie said. “People just want to help. It’s not just from people in McGregor. We have customers from all over Central Texas.”

TNFR Bank Your Bank for Life has set up two benefit accounts for the Avila and Aviles families. All donations from the Coffee Shop Cafe will be deposited in these accounts.

The restaurant doesn’t yet have a date for when they plan to stop collecting the cash donations, just as long as they keep coming in.

Right now the Coffee Shop Cafe is really doing all they can, like most of the McGregor community, to show their support.

The co-owners said several of their staff members have ordered orange “McGregor Strong” t-shirts. Another McGregor resident designed the t-shirts to stand against gun violence. All proceeds will go directly to the victims’ families.

