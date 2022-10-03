Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.(Taco Bell)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is apologizing for its old breakfast menu.

The chain said it appears people want basics for breakfast, and menu items like the naked egg taco or even the waffle taco were anything but.

Those order options are gone, and the company has a new ad campaign promising it won’t go that crazy again.

Taco Bell tapped comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson for the gig with two commercials coming out this month that will run through December.

In case you haven’t hit up a Taco Bell recently, the breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.

The company admits it “over-innovated,” and “in breakfast, you have to be consistent.”

Clearly, the menu change worked – Taco Bell’s breakfast sales have surpassed 2019 levels.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Monroe. (KWTX photo)
Victims shot, killed in McGregor identified; alleged gunman charged
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south

Latest News

Bump stocks are gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine...
Supreme Court rejects cases challenging bump stock ban enacted by Trump
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Residents from all over town and beyond wrote Cantway hundreds of cards in celebration of her...
108-year-old woman honored in a big way for her birthday
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion