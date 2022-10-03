Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt,

Luis Armando Lopez-Alvarado, 29, James Martinez, 24, and Desiree Love Rodarte,21, were...
Luis Armando Lopez-Alvarado, 29, James Martinez, 24, and Desiree Love Rodarte,21, were arrested and now face federal charges for bringing in and harboring certain aliens.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco.

A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a Raytheron plane.

Seven individuals boarded a Raytheron plane.
Seven individuals boarded a Raytheron plane.(Texas DPS)

Authorities later conducted a ramp check where they found six undocumented migrants and one woman who was the coordinator of the smuggling attempt in Houston.

The Hidalgo County Constables Office Pct. 1 assisted agents in stopping the two vehicles involved.

Four men and two women from El Salvador and Mexico were taken into custody by the United States Border Patrol after agents found fake Texas IDs.

Luis Armando Lopez-Alvarado, 29, James Martinez, 24, and Desiree Love Rodarte,21, were arrested and now face federal charges for bringing in and harboring certain aliens.

Further investigation revealed that Ivan Flores-Rivas, 38, was a previously deported felon who was wanted in Wisconsin for sexual assault of a child.

four males and two females from El Salvador and Mexico, had fraudulent Texas identification...
four males and two females from El Salvador and Mexico, had fraudulent Texas identification cards.(Texas DPS)

