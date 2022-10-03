Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso.

Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping

Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16 where they discovered her and a teen suspect were smuggling undocumented migrants as well as traveling with an unidentified 18-month-old boy.

According to DPS, the child was in poor health and was immediately taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The child was released to child protective services as officials investigated his identity and tried to locate family.

The FBI El Paso contacted DPS agents Sept. 26 in regards to a mother who’s baby was being held for ransom from Saint Petersburg, Florida.

FBI and DPS were able to confirm it was the child from the traffic stop.

“It’s an unthinkable situation to have your child kidnapped and held for ransom,” said Jose Sanchez, West Texas Regional Director.

“Being caught in a kidnapping for ransom (KFR) extortion incident is frightening as it is, but when the subject kidnaps a small child to hold for collateral until the parent pays for their services, is utterly inhumane and heartless,” said Jeffery R. Downey, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge. “Thankfully, the victim contacted the FBI St. Petersburg Field Office to report that her child was being held ransom.”

Roark is being held at the El Paso County Jail with a $85,000 cash bond.

The teen suspect is being held at the El Paso County Juvenile Probation.

