Trial underway for man accused of impregnating Central Texas girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of an Irving man who authorities say impregnated an Axtell girl while sexually assaulting her over a three-year period.

Milton Geovany Valle, 45, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court, charged with continuous trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison and a minimum of 25 years.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Kristi DeCluitt and defense attorneys Jessi Freud and Michel Simer spent most of Monday in the jury selection process.

According to court records, the girl, who was 15 at the time, reported the alleged sexual abuse and underwent a forensic interview in November 2019 after giving birth to a son. DNA tests showed Valle, who had a dating relationship with the girl’s mother, is the father of the girl’s son, reports show.

The girl told McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators that Valle started dating her mother when she was 10, and he started kissing her neck when she was 11, an arrest affidavit alleges. He started sexually assaulting her after that, and the abuse continued after her mother and Valle broke up, the girl reported.

She said Valle would pick her up from her mother’s home in Axtell and take her to his home in Irving, where he would sexually assault her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Because Valle reportedly transported her to another location, and because there are more than two incidents of sexual abuse over at least a 30-day period, investigators wrote in the affidavit that the offenses meet the statutory elements of continuous trafficking of persons.

Valle has elected to have Retired State District Judge Ralph Strother assess his punishment if the jury finds him guilty.

